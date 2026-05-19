What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Textron Stock?

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. ( TXT ) is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. The company has a market cap of $15.8 billion and operates through Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance segments.

TXT shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. TXT stock has grown 18.1% over the past 52 weeks and 3.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 24.3% over the past year and risen 8.1% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, TXT has also lagged behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.1% increase this year.

On Apr. 30, TXT stock rose 6.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $1.45, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect TXT’s EPS to rise 8.2% to $6.60 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

TXT has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six “Strong Buys” and 11 “Holds.”

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.

On May 4, J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a “Hold” rating for TXT stock and adjusted its price target from $90 to $105.

TXT’s mean price target of $103.20 indicates a modest premium of 13.9% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $115 suggests a notable 26.9% upside potential.