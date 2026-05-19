Do Wall Street Analysts Like PTC Inc. Stock?

PTC Inc. (PTC), headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services, used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. Valued at $16.4 billion by market cap, the company’s technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them.

Shares of this global software company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PTC has declined 16.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 24.3%. In 2026, PTC stock is down 17.3%, compared to the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, PTC has also lagged behind the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 11.7% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 12.1% dip on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On May 6, PTC reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed up by 8% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.69 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.06. The company’s revenue was $774.3 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $713.1 million. PTC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.65 to $8.90, and revenue ranging from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect PTC’s EPS to decline 8.4% to $6.13 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering PTC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 9, Berenberg Bank analyst maintained a “Hold” rating on PTC and set a price target of $192, implying a potential upside of 33.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $185.22 represents a 28.6% premium to PTC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $230 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 59.7%.