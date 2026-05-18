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Pentair Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pentair plc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Pentair plc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.7 billion, Pentair plc (PNR) is a global water solutions company that develops and supplies products and systems for fluid treatment, water filtration, and pool management across regions including the United States, Europe, China, Latin America, and Australia. Through its Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool segments, the company offers a broad portfolio of pumps, filtration systems, water treatment products, and pool equipment under multiple well-known brands.

Shares of Pentair have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PNR stock has decreased 27.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 24.2%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 29.6%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the London, the United Kingdom-based company have lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI18.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Pentair tumbled 10.2% on Apr. 28 despite reporting solid Q1 2026 results as investors were disappointed by the company’s cautious outlook and weak cash flow trends. Although Pentair posted sales of $1.037 billion (up 3%), adjusted EPS of $1.22 (up 10%), and expanded adjusted ROS by 100 basis points to 25.0%, management said its full-year forecast assumes “limited to no U.S. residential recovery,” signaling continued softness in an important end market. 

Investors were also concerned that operating cash flow worsened to negative $67 million, while free cash flow declined to negative $86 million, overshadowing the company’s updated full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $5.30 - $5.40.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Pentair’s adjusted EPS to rise 8.9% year-over-year to $5.36. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

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On Apr. 29, Seaport Research analyst Scott Graham reduced the price target for Pentair to $125 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $103.89 represents a 43% premium to PNR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $125 suggests a 72.1% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 169.98 -1.42 -0.83%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
PNR 72.83 +0.15 +0.21%
Pentair Ltd
$SPX 7,385.62 -22.88 -0.31%
S&P 500 Index

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