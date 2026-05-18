What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Allstate Corporation Stock?

The Allstate Corporation (ALL), headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products. Valued at $56 billion by market cap, the company sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers, as well as life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

Shares of this leading U.S. personal-line insurer have underperformed the broader market over the past year. ALL has gained 5.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.2%. In 2026, ALL stock is up 4.4%, compared to the SPX’s 8.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, ALL’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.5% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.7% losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 29, ALL shares closed down by 1.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $10.65 topped Wall Street expectations of $7.43. The company’s revenue stood at $16.9 billion, up 3% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ALL’s EPS to decline 16.1% to $29.22 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering ALL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 7, Keefe Bruyette kept an “Outperform” rating on ALL and raised the price target to $266, implying a potential upside of 22.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $243.77 represents a 12.1% premium to ALL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $295 suggests a notable upside potential of 35.7%.