Erie Indemnity Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $9.8 billion, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is a leading insurance services company that manages the operations of Erie Insurance Exchange, a reciprocal insurer primarily focused on auto, home, business, and life insurance products. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, the company plays a central role in underwriting support, policy issuance, claims handling, sales, and administrative services for the broader Erie Insurance organization.

The company's shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ERIE stock has decreased 42.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased 25.2%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 25.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 14.4% gain.

In addition, shares of the insurance company have also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) marginal dip over the past 52 weeks and 6.7% decline in 2026.

On Apr. 23, Erie Indemnity reported its FY2026 Q1 earnings and its shares dipped 6.1% as investors reacted to earnings miss despite continued premium and revenue growth. Operating revenue rose 2.3% year over year to approximately $1.01 billion, while operating income increased 10.2% to $166.8 million. The company continued benefiting from steady policy and premium growth at Erie Insurance Exchange, which drove higher management fee revenue.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect Erie Indemnity’s EPS to grow 38.1% year over year to $12.64. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

Among the three analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy,” one “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

The consensus rating is bearish than one month ago when the stock had an overall “Moderate Buy” rating.

The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $73.