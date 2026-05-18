Dow Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

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With a market cap of $27.9 billion, Dow Inc. (DOW) is a global materials science company. The Michigan-based company develops and manufactures chemicals, plastics, industrial materials, and specialty products used across packaging, infrastructure, mobility, consumer goods, and industrial applications

Shares of DOW have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DOW stock has surged 29.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 25.5%. Moreover, shares of the company have climbed 65.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.2% return.

Looking closer, shares of the materials science company have also surpassed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLB) 16.8% riseover the past 52 weeks and 10.9% rally in 2026.

On Apr. 23, Dow reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, and its shares dipped marginally as investors weighed weaker profitability against improving operational trends and a stronger forward outlook. The chemical giant posted revenue of $9.8 billion, down 6% year over year, while reporting a loss per share of $0.74 amid continued pricing pressure and soft global industrial demand. Its volume decreased 2% year over year, driven by declines in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, which were impacted by the Middle East conflict.

The company faced ongoing headwinds from lower chemical and plastics prices, weaker infrastructure and packaging demand, and sluggish macroeconomic conditions across Europe and Asia. Operating EBITDA declined to $873 million from $944 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect DOW to report an adjusted EPS of $2.37, reflecting a 352.1% year over year rise. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

The consensus is bullish than a month ago when the stock had seven “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On May 13, analyst Alexandra Yates of Argus Research upgraded Dow from “Hold” to “Buy,” signaling a more optimistic outlook on the chemicals giant amid improving industry conditions and expectations for stronger earnings recovery

The mean price target of $42.63 represents a 10% premium to DOW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $51 suggests a 31.6% potential upside.