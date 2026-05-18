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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Seagate Technology Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $178.4 billion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a global provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, offering a wide range of HDDs, SSDs, and cloud-enabled storage platforms for enterprise, personal, and gaming applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across international markets.

Shares of the electronic storage maker have significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. STX stock has climbed 640.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 25.2%. Moreover, shares of the company have surged 188.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.2% gain.

In addition, shares of the Singapore-based company have outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK50.4% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Seagate Technology jumped 11.1% following its Q3 2026 results on Apr. 28, with revenue rising to $3.11 billion from $2.16 billion a year earlier and adjusted EPS surging to $4.10 from $1.90, both exceeding guidance. Investors were also encouraged by record profitability metrics, including an adjusted gross margin of 47% and operating margin of 37.5%, along with robust cash generation of $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $953 million in free cash flow during the quarter. 

The rally was also driven by stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with Seagate forecasting revenue of $3.45 billion (±$100 million) and adjusted EPS of $5 (±$0.20), supported by growing AI-driven storage demand and favorable industry conditions.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect STX's EPS to increase 94.2% year-over-year to $14.10. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.” 

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On Apr. 29, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $700 with a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $787.90. The Street-high price target of $1,000 suggests a 25.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STX 748.21 -47.26 -5.94%
Seagate Technology Holdings
$SPX 7,402.30 -6.20 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 174.77 -1.49 -0.85%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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