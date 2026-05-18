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Soybeans Starting Monday with a Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are in taking back some of last week’s late losses so far on Monday, with early gains of 24 to 27 1/2 cents. Futures were extending the late week losses with close Friday with contracts down 7 to 15 1/12 cents. July was down 31 cents on the week, as November was down 18 ¾ cents. Open interest was down 3,091 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 19 cents at $11.09 1/4. Soymeal futures were down 70 cents to $1.80 higher on Friday, as July managed to close the week with a $14.60/ton gain. Soy Oil futures were 22 points higher to 34 points lower to close the week, as July fell 44 points since last Friday.

On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

Commitment of Traders data from Friday showed spec funds trimming back their net long position by 6,802 contracts in soybean futures and options as of Tuesday, taking it to 214,815 contracts.

The monthly NOPA crush report showed 211.86 million bushels of soybeans crushed during April. That was a 14.4 mbu (6.33%) drop from March but still an April record and 11.37% above last year. Daily crush was down from March’s 7.3 mbu/day to 7.06 mbu/day in April. Soybean oil stocks were down 4.5% from the end of March at 1.947 billion lbs. That was still 27.49% larger yr/yr. 

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.76 1/2, down 13 1/4 cents, currently up 27 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.13 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.62 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 26 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.70 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents, currently up 25 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.09 1/2, down 13 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4014 +0.2742 +2.46%
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ZLN26 74.97 +1.09 +1.48%
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ZMN26 338.9 +4.6 +1.38%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.2935 +0.2546 +2.31%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1196-0 +25-2 +2.16%
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ZSN26 1204-2 +27-2 +2.32%
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ZSQ26 1203-2 +26-6 +2.27%
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