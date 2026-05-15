Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for WEC Energy Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
WEC Energy Group Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
WEC Energy Group Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $36.4 billion, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is one of the largest regulated utility holding companies in the United States. The Wisconsin-based company provides electric and natural gas services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily across the Midwest.

Shares of WEC have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WEC has rallied 9.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 27.3%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 5.9%, compared to SPX’s 9.6% gain. 

Narrowing the focus, WEC has also underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU13.2% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

On May 5, WEC Energy reported solid first-quarter FY2026 results, supported by higher electricity demand, continued infrastructure investment, and growing power consumption from large commercial and industrial customers tied to AI-driven data center expansion. Consolidated revenue increased 9% year over year to $3.43 billion. Its EPS rose 7.9% from the year-ago quarter to $2.45. Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WEC’s EPS to grow 6.1% year over year to $5.59. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the Wall Street estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on eight “Strong Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com

On May 14, JPMorgan analyst Jeremy Tonet reiterated a “Neutral” rating on WEC Energy while lowering the price target to $120 from $125. 

The average price target of $124.92 indicates a premium of 11.9% from current market prices. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests an upside potential of 25.4%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.90 +0.23 +0.51%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
WEC 111.64 -0.56 -0.50%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
$SPX 7,501.24 +56.99 +0.77%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
As Revenue Surges Nearly 9,000%, the Quantum Computing Stock Story Is Still in the ‘Early Stages’c
Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock 2
Meta Stock vs. Google Stock: One Is Clearly the Better Buy for the Next 10 Years
Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 3
Dear Future Cerebras (CBRS) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 14
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Palantir Shows Huge Unusual Call Options Buying - PLTR Could Be Cheap Here
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 5
Lululemon Stock Just Hit Another 52-Week Low. History Tells Us It Could Lose Another $25 from Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.