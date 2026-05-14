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Best Buy Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Best Buy Co_ Inc_ logo by-LukeandKarla_Travel via Shutterstock
Best Buy Co_ Inc_ logo by-LukeandKarla_Travel via Shutterstock

Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is an omni-channel retailer specializing in consumer electronics, technology products, and related services. Valued at a market cap of $11.7 billion, the company offers a curated product assortment that includes computing devices, mobile phones, home theater systems, major and small appliances, and entertainment software. 

This retailer has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of BBY have declined 22.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 26.6%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 15.3%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Looking closer, BBY has also lagged the State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT8.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and 5.8% YTD drop. 

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Best Buy’s underperformance has been driven by a mix of macroeconomic and company-specific challenges. Elevated inflation and higher interest rates have reduced consumer demand for discretionary big-ticket electronics, pressuring comparable sales. At the same time, intensifying competition and supply limitations across key product categories have weighed on investor confidence 

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect BBY’s EPS to grow 1.1% year over year to $6.50. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on six “Strong Buy,” 16 “Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and one "Strong Sell” rating.  

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The configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with an overall "Moderate Buy” rating, consisting of seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and none recommending "Strong Sell.”     

On May 14, Wells Fargo maintained an "Equal Weight” rating on BBY but lowered its price target to $60, indicating a 5.9% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $72.42 suggests a 27.8% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $90 implies a 58.8% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,501.24 +56.99 +0.77%
S&P 500 Index
BBY 56.68 +1.16 +2.09%
Best Buy Company
XRT 80.38 +0.63 +0.79%
S&P Retail SPDR

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