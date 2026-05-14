Soybeans Collapse Following Little News Out of Trump/Xi Meeting

Soybeans posted 20 to 40 ¾ cent losses across most contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 36 cents at $11.28. Soymeal futures were back down $3.90 to $6, with Soy Oil futures falling 44 to 83 points. May futures expired today.

A meeting between President Trump and China’s President Xi in Beijing concluded early this morning. Few details were released following the meeting, though Secretary Bessent stated that “soybeans are all taken care of.”

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations this morning, with 120,000 MT for old crop and 132,000 MT for new crop.

The weekly Export Sales report showed just 102,059 MT of old crop bean business. That was the marketing year low for 2025/26 bean sales and 28.1% below the previous week. Indonesia was the buyer of 72,600 MT, with 68,600 MT to China (66,000 MT switched from unknown). New crop business was at 80,800 MT, all to Mexico.

Soybean meal export sales were 347,762 MT, in the middle of trade ideas of 150,000-500,000 MT. Bean oil business was at a net reduction of 558 MT, in the range of estimate of between net reductions of 2,000 to net sale of 12,000 MT.

NOPA data will be released on Friday, with traders looking for 214.03 mbu of soybeans crushed in April. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.954 billion lbs.

CONAB updated their Brazilian crop outlook for 2025/26, raising it by 0.98 MMT to 180.13 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.92 1/2, down 36 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.28, down 36 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.89 3/4, down 33 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.75 1/4, down 28 1/4 cents,