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Union Pacific Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Union Pacific Corp_ logo on side of train car-by Joseph Creamer via Shutterstock
Union Pacific Corp_ logo on side of train car-by Joseph Creamer via Shutterstock

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) operates in the railroad business. Valued at $157.7 billion by market cap, it connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the U.S. by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain, hauling a variety of goods, including agricultural, automotive, and chemical products.

Shares of this leading class 1 railroad company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. UNP has gained 16% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 26.9%. However, in 2026, UNP stock is up 14.4%, surpassing SPX’s 9.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, UNP’s trajectory mirrors the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 16% over the past year. Meanwhile, the stock’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6% gains over the same time frame. 

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On Apr. 23, UNP shares closed up by 8.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.93 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.85. The company’s revenue was $6.22 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $6.21 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UNP’s EPS to grow 7.5% to $12.53 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 24 analysts covering UNP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.” 

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This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.” 

On May 11, Bernstein analyst maintained a “Buy” rating on UNP and set a price target of $330, implying a potential upside of 24.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $291.59 represents a 10.2% premium to UNP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $325 suggests an upside potential of 22.8%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IYT 79.31 -0.19 -0.24%
Transportation Average Ishares ETF
UNP 266.09 +1.44 +0.54%
Union Pacific Corp
$SPX 7,475.71 +31.46 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index

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