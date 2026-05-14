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Caterpillar Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Caterpillar Inc_ sign on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Caterpillar Inc_ sign on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $420.1 billion and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of the said equipment.

CAT shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. CAT stock has grown 155.9% over the past 52 weeks and 57.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 26.5% over the past year and risen 8.8% in 2026.   

Narrowing the focus, CAT has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI22.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 11.9% increase this year.   

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On Apr. 30, CAT stock grew 9.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $17.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $5.54, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect CAT’s EPS to rise 27% to $24.21 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.   

CAT has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys” and 11 “Holds.”

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.   

On May 5, Argus Research analyst John Eade initiated a “Buy” rating for CAT stock and set a price target of $990.

CAT’s mean price target of $915.64 indicates a modest premium of 1.5% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $1165 suggests a notable 29.1% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.62 -0.73 -0.42%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,444.25 +43.29 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
CAT 902.30 -9.84 -1.08%
Caterpillar Inc

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