Do Wall Street Analysts Like DuPont de Nemours Stock?

With a market cap of $20.7 billion , DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) delivers advanced materials and solutions across markets including electronics, industrials, transportation, healthcare, and safety. Operating through its ElectronicsCo and IndustrialsCo segments, the company supports industries ranging from semiconductors and displays to automotive, water purification, and building materials, with a presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DD stock has jumped 72.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 26% . Moreover, shares of the company have increased 26.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.4% return.

Looking closer, shares of the specialty chemicals maker have also exceeded the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 21.3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of DuPont surged 8.4% on May 5 after the company reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded guidance and raised its full-year outlook. DuPont posted net sales of $1.68 billion, up 4% year-over-year, while operating EBITDA increased 15% to $414 million, adjusted EPS jumped 53% to $0.55, and cash flow from operations surged 201% to $232 million, driven by organic growth, favorable product mix, productivity gains, and lower interest expense.

Investor optimism was further supported by DuPont raising its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.35 - $2.40 and highlighting expected 4% organic sales growth with pricing actions aimed at fully offsetting higher Middle East-related input costs.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect DD's adjusted EPS to surge 42.3% year-over-year to $2.39. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

On May 11, RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on DuPont to $60 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $56.14 represents a premium of 10.1% to DD's current levels. The Street-high price target of $62 implies a potential upside of 21.6% from the current price levels.