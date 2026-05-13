Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting UnitedHealth Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Headquartered in Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is one of the world’s largest healthcare and health insurance companies, providing medical benefits, pharmacy services, healthcare technology, and care delivery solutions to millions of individuals globally. With a market cap of $349.1 billion, the company operates through two primary business segments: UnitedHealthcare and Optum.

Shares of this health insurance giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. UNH has climbed 4.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 26.6%. However, in 2026, UNH’s stock rose 20.1%, compared to the SPX’s 8.1% YTD gain.

Narrowing the focus, UNH has outperformed the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF). The exchange-traded fund has soared 2.8% over the past year and 7.2% on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 21, UnitedHealth posted a stronger-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results, and its shares surged around 7%, signaling early progress in the company’s turnaround efforts. Revenue rose 2% year over year to $111.7 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $7.23 per share, comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations. Strong execution across both the UnitedHealthcare insurance division and the Optum business contributed to the earnings beat, particularly within pharmacy benefits and care delivery operations. The company also benefited from improved medical cost management, with its medical care ratio declining to 83.9% from 84.8% a year earlier, reflecting better pricing discipline and moderating healthcare utilization trends. Encouraged by the solid quarter, management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to above $18.25 from its prior forecast of above $17.75.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UNH’s EPS to rise 11.9% to $18.29 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 26 analysts covering UNH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This consensus is bullish than a month ago when the stock had an overall “Moderate Buy” rating.

On Apr. 22, Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright raised UnitedHealth's price target to $395 from $375 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating. The analyst noted that stronger-than-expected key performance indicators and an unexpected increase in FY2026 EPS guidance suggest the company’s operational turnaround is gaining momentum.

While the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $389.16, the Street-high price target of $444 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 12%.