Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on NXP Semiconductors Stock?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), valued at $74.3 billion by market cap, is a leading provider of high-performance mixed signal and standard semiconductor solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company’s products serve diverse industries, including automotive, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, and computing.

NXPI has gained 42.1% over the past year, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has rallied 26.6%. In 2026, shares of NXPI are up 35.6%, outpacing SPX's 8.1% gain on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, NXPI trails the S&P Semiconductor SPDR's (XSD) 142% returns over the past 52 weeks and 71.3% YTD rise.

On Apr. 28, NXP Semiconductors reported its FY2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares jumped 25.6% in the next trading session. Revenue increased 12% year over year to $3.18 billion, exceeding the company’s guidance midpoint and analyst expectations, while non-GAAP EPS came in at $3.05, up 16% year over year, and also ahead of forecasts.

The company saw improving momentum across all four of its major end markets for the first time in several quarters. Automotive revenue, NXP’s largest segment, benefited from rising adoption of software-defined vehicles, radar systems, connectivity solutions, and advanced processing platforms. Industrial and IoT revenue also posted strong growth, supported by expanding AI infrastructure, factory automation, and data-center opportunities. As a result, management struck an optimistic tone for the remainder of 2026, citing a strengthening order environment and signs that inventory corrections across automotive and industrial markets are easing.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NXPI's EPS to rise 31.2% year over year to $13.38. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This consensus is bearish than a month ago, when the stock had an overall rating of “Strong Buy.”

On May 5, Barclays reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating and $340 price target on NXP Semiconductors, implying further upside from current levels after the stock’s strong recent rally. Analyst Tom O’Malley said discussions with management following the company’s earnings report highlighted accelerating growth drivers, including software-defined vehicles (SDV), radar technologies, connectivity solutions, and rising traction for the company’s S32 automotive platform. The analyst also pointed to increasing confidence in NXP’s outlook, with multiple analysts recently revising earnings estimates higher for the upcoming period amid strong momentum in automotive and semiconductor demand.

The mean price target of $299.16 represents a premium of 1.7% from NXPI's current levels. The Street-high price target of $345 implies an impressive potential upside of 17.3%.