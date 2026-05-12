Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Campbell's Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Campbell Soup Co_ Tomato Soup by- rblfmr via Shutterstock
Campbell Soup Co_ Tomato Soup by- rblfmr via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $6.2 billion, The Campbell's Company (CPB) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of food, beverage, and snack products, operating through its Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments across the United States and international markets. It offers well-known brands such as Campbell’s soups, Prego, V8, Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm, and Rao’s through a wide retail and foodservice distribution network.

Shares of the Camden, New Jersey-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CPB stock has dropped 43% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 25.6%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 26.5%, compared to SPX’s 7.2% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of Campbell's have lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP4.2% gain over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Campbell's tumbled 7.1% on Mar. 11 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with net sales falling 5% to $2.56 billion, adjusted EBIT dropping 24% to $282 million, and adjusted EPS declining 31% to $0.51. Investor sentiment was further hurt by significant weakness in the Snacks segment, where organic sales declined 6% and operating earnings plunged 39%, alongside storm-related shipment disruptions that reduced quarterly net sales, cut adjusted EBIT by roughly $14 million, and lowered adjusted EPS by approximately $0.04 per share. 

The company also lowered its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting organic net sales to decline 2% to 1%, adjusted EBIT to fall 20% to 17%, and adjusted EPS to come in at $2.15 to $2.25, reflecting a more cautious outlook for the remainder of the year.

For the fiscal year ending in July 2026, analysts expect CPB’s adjusted EPS to decrease 26.3% year-over-year to $2.19. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 13 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and five “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 23, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Campbell's to $23 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $22 represents a 7.3% premium to CPB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $30 suggests a 46.3% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPB 20.58 -0.05 -0.24%
The Campbell's Company
$SPX 7,350.43 -62.41 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.73 +1.36 +1.63%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear D-Wave Quantum Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 12
Fearless Girl statue New York by Vivalapenler via iStock 2
Strong Earnings and AI Optimism Push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to Record Highs
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 3
Unusual Call Options in Microsoft Shows Investors are Bullish on MSFT
Trader at office - by Viktoriia Hnatiuk via Shutterstock 4
How to Buy RKLB for a 20% Discount, or Achieve a 60% Annual Return
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Oil Rises After Trump Rejects Iran’s Response to Peace Proposal, U.S. Inflation Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.