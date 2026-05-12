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Nasdaq Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock
Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock

New York-based Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. Valued at $50 billion by market cap, the company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services.

Shares of this leading global technology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NDAQ has gained 11.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 31%. In 2026, NDAQ stock is down 8.9%, compared to the SPX’s 8.3% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, NDAQ’s underperformance looks less pronounced compared to SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 16.7% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 2.3% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 23, NDAQ shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.96 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.93. The company’s net revenue was $1.41 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.37 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NDAQ’s EPS to grow 10.9% to $3.86 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering NDAQ stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

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This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 24, Michael Cho from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained a “Buy” rating on NDAQ, with a price target of $111, implying a potential upside of 25.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $109.65 represents a 23.9% premium to NDAQ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $128 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 44.7%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NDAQ 89.67 +1.19 +1.34%
Nasdaq Inc
$SPX 7,349.29 -63.55 -0.86%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 302.98 +2.98 +0.99%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
KCE 152.36 -1.08 -0.70%
S&P Capital Markets ETF SPDR

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