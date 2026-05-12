What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for eBay Stock?

With a market cap of $48 billion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a global e-commerce marketplace company that connects buyers and sellers across a wide range of consumer and business categories, including electronics, fashion, collectibles, automotive parts, luxury goods, and refurbished products. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay pioneered online consumer-to-consumer auctions but has since evolved into a large fixed-price digital marketplace serving millions of users worldwide.

Shares of the marketplace titan have rallied in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. EBAY stock has surged 55.6% over the past 52 weeks and 24.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11% over the past year and risen 8.3% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, EBAY has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), which has rallied 16% over the past 52 weeks and is down marginally this year.

On May 4, eBay shares surged more than 5% after reports emerged that GameStop Corp. (GME) had proposed acquiring the e-commerce giant in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $56 billion. The potential takeover sparked significant investor excitement, as the deal would combine GameStop’s large gaming and collectibles community with eBay’s massive online marketplace platform and strong presence in trading cards, collectibles, and resale commerce.

However, on May 12, eBay announced that its Board of Directors, after conducting a thorough review with the support of financial and legal advisors, had rejected GameStop’s unsolicited and non-binding acquisition proposal. The company stated that the proposal did not adequately reflect eBay’s long-term value and strategic growth opportunities as a standalone business.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EBAY to report an EPS of $4.83, representing a 15.6% year-over-year growth. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

EBAY has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 31 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” 19 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

On May 4, Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a “Hold” rating on eBay while raising the stock’s price target to $105 from $94.

EBAY currently trades above its mean price target of $107.32, and the Street-high target of $130 suggests a robust 20.2% upside potential from current price levels.