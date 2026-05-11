Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Trading with Monday Morning Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

Wheat is higher across the board early on Monday. The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three markets on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were up 5 3/4 to 7 3/4 cents higher to round out the week, with July down 18 ¾ cents from last Friday. Open interest was a up 4,175 contracts on Friday. There was single delivery issued against May CBT wheat on Friday higher, with 16 deliveries against May KC wheat. KC HRW futures were 7 3/4 to 11 1/4 cents in the green on Friday, as July fell 18 ¾ cents on the week. MPLS spring wheat posted 4 ¾ to 7 ¼ cent gains at the close, with July falling 25 ½ cents last week. 

CFTC data showed managed money flipping back to a net short position of 9,903 contracts in CBT wheat futures and options by a move of 20,567 contracts. In KC wheat futures and options, specs were adding another 7,245 contracts to their net long to 37,869 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report has the total commitments for old crop wheat sales at 24.94 MMT, which is 15% larger yr/yr. That is 102% of the USDA estimate and near the 103% average sales pace. Actual shipments are 22.056 MMT, 90% of the USDA number and 1 percentage point behind normal.

Tuesday will see the release of the May WASDE, with old crop stocks down 8 mbu at 930 mbu according a Bloomberg survey. New crop data will also be released, with US stocks seen at 845 mbu and a range of 759 to 955 mbu.

The annual Kansas HRW wheat tour will take place this week.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.07 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently unch 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.19, up 6 3/4 cents, currently up 9 1/2 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.72 1/2, up 17 3/4 cents, currently unch

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.75 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.70 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently unch

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.79 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 685-4 +9-6 +1.44%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 672-4s +17-6 +2.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.6975s +0.0550 +0.83%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 613-2 +5-6 +0.95%
Wheat
ZWN26 634-6 +15-6 +2.54%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.