What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Tapestry Stock?

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), headquartered in New York, delivers luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products globally. Valued at $27 billion by market cap, the company offers handbags, leather goods, footwear, fragrances, bags, wallets, and ready-to-wear apparel.

Shares of this leading luxury retailer have outperformed the broader market over the past year. TPR has gained 72.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.6%. However, in 2026, TPR stock is up 4.5%, compared to the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, TPR’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 19.3% over the past year. Moreover, TPR’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal gains over the same time frame.

Tapestry beat on strong Gen Z customer growth and Coach momentum. The company added 2.4 million new customers, with Gen Z driving higher retention, while Coach revenue jumped 29% on leather goods demand and double-digit regional gains. DTC sales grew over 20% online and in-store, backed by about 50% higher marketing spend on Gen Z campaigns. Margins expanded from better product mix, supply chain efficiency, and pricing discipline, despite tariffs. Furthermore, management cited the Amplify strategy and ongoing investments in product and stores as key to future growth, while noting competitive pressures remain.

On May 7, TPR shares closed down more than 12% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $1.9 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.8 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.66, up 61.2% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect TPR’s EPS to grow 36.3% to $6.95 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering TPR stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with a “Moderate Buy” overall, consisting 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 8, Evercore ISI kept an “Outperform” rating on TPR and lowered the price target to $175, implying a potential upside of 31.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $163.63 represents a 22.6% premium to TPR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $190 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 42.3%.