Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PepsiCo Stock?

With a market cap of $213.6 billion , PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ) is a global food and beverage company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells a wide range of beverages, snacks, cereals, dairy products, and convenient foods through multiple business segments worldwide. It serves consumers through extensive retail, foodservice, e-commerce, and direct-store-delivery networks across international markets.

Shares of the Purchase, New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PEP stock has increased 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.6% . However, on a YTD basis, shares of the company are up 8.5%, slightly outpacing SPX’s 8.1% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of PepsiCo have exceeded the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3.9% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of PepsiCo rose 2.3% on Apr.16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , with revenue rising 8.5% to $19.44 billion and adjusted EPS came in at $1.61. Investor sentiment was also boosted by a 2% increase in North America foods volumes, the segment’s first growth in at least a year, driven by PepsiCo’s price cuts of up to 15% on snack brands such as Lay’s and Doritos to regain consumers and retailer shelf space.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect PEP’s adjusted EPS to grow 6% year-over-year to $8.63. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 20, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman raised the price target for PepsiCo to $158 while maintaining an “Equal Weight rating.

The mean price target of $172.50 represents a 11.3% premium to PEP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $195 suggests a 25.8% potential upside.