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What to Expect From Interactive Brokers' Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock
Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $156.3 billion, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is a leading automated electronic brokerage firm that provides trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services across a wide range of asset classes, including stocks, options, futures, bonds, foreign exchange, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It serves both institutional and individual investors through advanced trading platforms, global market access, and technology-driven brokerage solutions.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect IBKR to report an adjusted EPS of $0.58, up 13.7% from $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Interactive Brokers to post an adjusted EPS of $2.46, a 12.3% growth from $2.19 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 14.6% year-over-year to $2.82 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Interactive Brokers have climbed 68.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 19% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF3.1% return over the same period. 

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Interactive Brokers reported strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 21 that exceeded the prior year, with EPS increasing to $0.59, net revenues rising to $1.67 billion, and income before taxes growing to $1.29 billion. The results were supported by a 19% increase in commission revenue to $613 million, a 17% increase in net interest income to $904 million, and strong operating profitability with a 77% pretax margin. However, the stock fell 1.9% the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on IBKR stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 10 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy" and two have a "Hold." This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." 

The average analyst price target is $90.90, suggesting a marginal potential upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBKR 90.58 -1.58 -1.71%
Interactive Brokers
XLF 53.81 +0.36 +0.67%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,386.57 +29.08 +0.40%
S&P 500 Index

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