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Wheat Posting Thursday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash
Wheat Harvest by Heiko Janowski via Unsplash

The wheat complex is trading with losses on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are down 6 to 11 ¼ cents across the board on the midweek session. KC HRW futures are leading the way with 20 to 22 cent losses. There were 5 delivery notices against May CBT wheat overnight, with 35 for May KC wheat. MPLS spring wheat is down 15 to 19 cents. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning indicated 78,772 MT of old crop sales in the week of 4/30 shy of traders looking for old 100,000 to 300,000 MT. That was the second lowest total for the marketing year. New crop sales were tallied at 187,538 MT, vs. the expected range of 0-250,000 MT. That was the 4th largest for the marketing year.

Algeria purchased an estimated 390,000 to 420,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Wednesday. IKAR estimates the Russian wheat export total at 44.5 MMT for 2025/26, down 1.5 MMT from the previous number. The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 80% good/excellent according to the FranceAgriMer, down 1 percentage point from last week, with Durum down 1% to 71%.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.95 1/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.10, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.53 1/2, down 22 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.66, down 21 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.78 3/4, down 5 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.73 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 675-6s +8-4 +1.27%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 672-4s +17-6 +2.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.6975s +0.0550 +0.83%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 607-4s +5-6 +0.96%
Wheat
ZWN26 619-0s +6-6 +1.10%
Wheat

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