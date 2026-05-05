Dell Technologies Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $136.7 billion , Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) designs, develops, and delivers a wide range of integrated IT solutions, including infrastructure systems, personal computing devices, and related services. It operates through two main segments - Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG), serving enterprises, governments, institutions, and individual consumers worldwide.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DELL stock has jumped 127.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 28.5% . Moreover, shares of the company have gained 70.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 6% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the computer and technology services provider stock have surpassed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) increase of 53.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Dell Technologies surged 21.9% following its fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 26, including $113.5 billion revenue up 19% year over year, EPS of $8.68 up 36%, and Q4 revenue of $33.4 billion up 39% with EPS rising 57%. The rally was driven by explosive AI growth, with Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue up 40% to $60.8 billion and Q4 AI-optimized server revenue jumping 342% to $9 billion, supported by $64 billion in AI server orders and a $43 billion backlog.

Investor confidence strengthened further with fiscal 2027 guidance of about $140 billion revenue up 23% and EPS growth of 33%.

For the fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect DELL's EPS to grow 28.7% year-over-year to $11.90. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 27, BofA raised its price target on Dell Technologies to $246 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $184.64. The Street-high price target of $246 suggests a 14.4% potential upside.