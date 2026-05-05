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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Copart Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Copart, Inc logo on website -by monticello via Shutterstock
Copart, Inc logo on website -by monticello via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Copart, Inc. (CPRT) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $32 billion and offers a range of services to process and sell vehicles online through its third-generation, auction-style sales technology. 

CPRT shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. CPRT stock has declined 45.6% over the past 52 weeks and 15% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 26.6% over the past year and risen 5.2% in 2026.   

Narrowing the focus, CPRT has also underperformed the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI27.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.2% increase this year.   

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On Feb. 20, CPRT stock declined 3.1% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings, which were worse than expected. The company’s revenue declined 3.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.1 billion and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.36, also coming under Wall Street’s forecasts. Investor confidence seemed to fall in the aftermath of the company’s unexpected results.

For the current year, which ends in July, analysts expect CPRT’s EPS to fall marginally to $1.58 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It met or surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.   

CPRT has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 12 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.   

On Feb. 23, JP Morgan analyst Jash Patwa maintained a 'Neutral' rating for Copart and lowered its price target from $45 to $34.  

CPRT’s mean price target of $47.22 indicates a modest premium of 41.8% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $65 suggests a notable 95.3% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPRT 33.29 +0.02 +0.06%
Copart Inc
XLI 170.98 -1.98 -1.14%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,200.75 -29.37 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index

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