Amcor Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $17.4 billion , Amcor plc ( AMCR ) produces and sells flexible and rigid packaging solutions across Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It serves industries such as food, beverage, healthcare, and personal care through its Global Flexible Packaging and Global Rigid Packaging segments.

Shares of the Zurich, Switzerland-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AMCR stock has decreased 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 29% . Moreover, shares of the company have declined 8.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 5.6% return.

Looking closer, shares of Amcor have lagged behind the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 20.6% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Amcor surged 8% following its Q2 2026 results on Feb. 3. The company reaffirmed strong full-year guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of $4 to $4.15 and 12% - 17% growth , along with free cash flow of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. Investor confidence was further boosted by accelerating synergy realization from the Berry acquisition, with $55 million in Q2 and $93 million in the first half, tracking toward at least $260 million for the year.

Additionally, solid financial performance, including $5.4 billion revenue, $826 million EBITDA, and adjusted EPS of $0.86, plus progress on portfolio optimization of $2.5 billion in non-core assets, reinforced confidence

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect Amcor's adjusted EPS to grow nearly 11% year-over-year at $3.94. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It has exceeded or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings and five “Holds.”

On Apr. 15, Michael Roxland of Truist Financial cut the price target on Amcor to $50 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $49.54 represents a 32.5% premium to AMCR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $54 suggests a 44.4% potential upside.