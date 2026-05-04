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Howmet Aerospace Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Howmet Aerospace Inc logoon phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Howmet Aerospace Inc logoon phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $96 billion and operates through Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels segments.

HWM shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. HWM stock has grown 61.8% over the past 52 weeks and 16.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 29% over the past year and risen 5.6% in 2026.  

Narrowing the focus, HWM has also outperformed the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI30.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 11.5% increase this year.  

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On Feb. 12, HWM stock rose 6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 15% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.2 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates, mostly driven by a robust increase in its commercial aerospace segment revenue. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.05, also surpassing the Street’s estimates. Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $9 billion to $9.2 billion. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect HWM’s EPS to rise 21.2% to $4.57 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.  

HWM has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 19 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”  

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.  

On Apr. 1, Wells Fargo analyst David Strauss presented an “Equal Weight” rating to HWM stock and set a price target of $240.  

HWM’s mean price target of $281 indicates a modest premium of 17.3% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $315 suggests a notable 31.5% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 172.45 -0.51 -0.29%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,230.12 +21.11 +0.29%
S&P 500 Index
HWM 238.50 -1.01 -0.42%
Howmet Aerospace Inc

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