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Soybeans Rounds Out the Week with Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans futures closed the Friday session with 5 ¾ to 12 ¾ cent gains, as May was 24 cents higher this week. November was up 27 cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 13 1/2 cents at $11.37 3/4. Soymeal futures were steady to $2.10 higher, with May the exception, down $1.50, as May was down $3.50 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 29 to 93 points higher on Friday, as May was 474 points in the green this week.

Commitment of Traders data showed speculators in soybean futures and options trimming 7,602 contracts from their net long position as of April 28, taking the position to 185,282 contracts. Bean oil extended their record net long by 281 contracts to 165,725 contracts.

USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report from Friday afternoon showed March soybean crush at 227.36 million bushels, shy of the 231.1 mbu estimate. That was still 6.15% above February and 9.98% above the same month in 2025. Marketing year crush is now 1.651 billion bushels, up 8.5% from the same period last year. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 2.456 billion lbs. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday has total soybean commitments at 38.776 MMT, an 18% decline from the same week last year. That was also 93% of the USDA export number and 4 percentage points behind the 5-year average.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.37 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.03 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.82 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.23 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3673 +0.1351 +1.20%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 75.16s +0.62 +0.83%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 319.3s +0.4 +0.13%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.1800 +0.1260 +1.14%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1182-6s +9-6 +0.83%
Soybean
ZSK26 1187-6s +5-6 +0.49%
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ZSN26 1203-2s +7-6 +0.65%
Soybean

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