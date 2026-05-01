Silicon Motion Stock Popped More Than 40% in a Single Day. Investors Are Still Ravenous for Storage Amid the AI Rally.

If you held Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) stock this week, you’re surely in a good mood. In fact, you’re more than likely wishing you had even more shares before the company started its dramatic move higher.

Silicon Motion took a massive jump forward this week on the strength of its first-quarter earnings report. The stock jumped 45% on April 29, rising from $143.59 to $195. And it followed that with another 5% jump over the next two days as SIMO shares advanced to $226.

Overall, shares are up 49% in a week and 95% over the last month as investors continue to pour money into artificial intelligence infrastructure companies. Let’s take a closer look at the company and see where Silicon Motion is headed next.

About Silicon Motion Stock

Silicon Motion is a Hong Kong-based company that makes semiconductor chips that control NAND flash storage that is used in solid-state drives (SSDs). The company’s products are in increasing demand because AI systems rely on SSD storage devices to handle large amounts of data and improve the performance of data centers. The company has a market capitalization of just $7 billion.

Shares are up 352% in the last year, by far outperforming the S&P 500 ($SPX). In fact, if Silicon Motion were a member of the S&P 500, its performance would rank second on the entire index, just behind the 363% year-to-date (YTD) return of Sandisk (SNDK), which makes SSD drives.

Shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2—a dramatic increase from the 17 forward P/E that Silicon Motion had just a month ago. By way of comparison, it’s lower than the forward P/E of 43 held by competitor Marvell Technology (MRVL), whose shares are up 171% in the last 12 months.

The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, with the next payout expected to be on May 21 to shareholders of record as of May 7.

Silicon Motion Beats on Earnings

One of the reasons why SIMO stock jumped so much was the company’s solid first-quarter earnings report. Revenue of $342.1 million was up 105% from a year ago. The company reported earnings of $1.97 per share, handily beating expectations of $1.17 per share. Net income was $66.79 million, up from $19.46 million a year ago.

Management attributed the gains to strong demand for its embedded storage controllers and its Ferri and boot drive products. The company’s embedded controller business grew more than 30% from the previous quarter and more than doubled from a year ago.

“The first quarter of 2026 delivered an exceptional start to what we expect will be a defining year for Silicon Motion as we expand our market share, broaden our customer and product portfolio, and penetrate new large and high-growth edge AI and cloud AI device and infrastructure end markets,” CEO Wallace Kou said.

The company issued guidance for second-quarter revenue in the range of $393 million and $411 million, which would be an increase of 98% to 107% from a year ago.

What Do Analysts Expect for SIMO Stock?

While Silicon Motion has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 11 analysts who cover SIMO stock, it’s also important to recognize that the company’s dramatic surge higher in stock price indicates that it’s already overachieved most estimates.

A high price target of $250 is only a 9% increase from the stock’s current price, and the mean target of $169 represents a potential 26% decrease.

Do I think that SIMO is going to fall 26% in the next few months? It’s unlikely, particularly as the demand for AI infrastructure and storage solutions continues to be strong. But at this point, Silicon Motion looks to be on the pricey side, and there’s no precedent for it being able to hold these prices at its current valuation.

If you plan to take a position in SIMO stock, I recommend dollar cost averaging over a period of time to limit your risk.