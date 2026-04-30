Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Close with Mixed Trade on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans bounced off early session lows on Thursday to close with contracts down ¼ to 1 ½ cents in old crop contracts and up 1 3/4 to 3 cents in the new crops. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 2 1/4 cents at $11.23 1/4. Soymeal futures were down a dime to $5.70, with Soy Oil futures up 42 to 105 points. There were no soybean or soybean meal delivery notices on first notice day, with 400 issued against May soybean oil.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 2025/26 business at 258,066 MT. That was the second lowest for the marketing year and down 30.47% from the same week last year. China was the top buyer of 199,200 MT, with 192,000 MT switched from unknown. A total of 112,100 MT was sold to Egypt, with Indonesia buying 70,800 MT. New crop sales were just 2,980 MT, vs. the estimates of 0-50,000 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 295,180 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were 3,446 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

EIA data showed soybean oil used for biodiesel at 1.058 million lbs in February. That was a 7 month high for bean oil use and 44.34% of the overall feedstock in biodiesel/renewable biodiesel. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.82, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $11.23 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.95 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.73, up 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.11 1/1, up 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2322 -0.0234 -0.21%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 74.54s +0.42 +0.57%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 318.9s -4.9 -1.51%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.0540 +0.0105 +0.10%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1173-0s +1-6 +0.15%
Soybean
ZSK26 1182-0s -0-2 -0.02%
Soybean
ZSN26 1195-4s -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
MicroStrategy’s Market Cap Is Less Than Its Bitcoin Holdings and MSTR Stock Has Halved in Just the Past Year. What Gives?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost Ahead of Fed Decision and Megacap Earnings
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Is Wall Street Headed for a Bond Crisis? What Jamie Dimon, Intermarket Analysis, and 'Murphy’s Law' Are Saying Now.
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cisco Systems Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.