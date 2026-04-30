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Soybeans Back to Mixed Midday Trade on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are showing mixed trade on Thursday with contracts fractionally lower to 2 cents higher, mainly in the new crop. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3 1/4 cents at $11.22 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $4 to $5.10, with Soy Oil futures up 45 to 93 points. There were no soybean or soybean meal delivery notices on first notice day, with 400 issued against May soybean oil.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 2025/26 business at 258,066 MT, which was on the lower end of the 200,000-600,000 MT estimates for sales during the week of April 23. That was the second lowest for the marketing year and down 30.47% from the same week last year. New crop sales were just 2,980 MT, vs. the estimates of 0-50,000 MT. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 295,180 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were 3,446 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.82, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.22 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.97, unch,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.73 1/4, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.11 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2253 -0.0303 -0.27%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 74.60 +0.48 +0.65%
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ZMN26 320.2 -3.6 -1.11%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.0582 +0.0147 +0.13%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1174-0 +2-6 +0.23%
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ZSK26 1182-0 -0-2 -0.02%
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ZSN26 1197-4 +0-4 +0.04%
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