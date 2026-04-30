Soybeans Back to Mixed Midday Trade on Thursday

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are showing mixed trade on Thursday with contracts fractionally lower to 2 cents higher, mainly in the new crop. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3 1/4 cents at $11.22 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $4 to $5.10, with Soy Oil futures up 45 to 93 points. There were no soybean or soybean meal delivery notices on first notice day, with 400 issued against May soybean oil.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 2025/26 business at 258,066 MT, which was on the lower end of the 200,000-600,000 MT estimates for sales during the week of April 23. That was the second lowest for the marketing year and down 30.47% from the same week last year. New crop sales were just 2,980 MT, vs. the estimates of 0-50,000 MT.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 295,180 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were 3,446 MT, which was in the middle of the estimated net cancellations of 10,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.82, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $11.22 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.97, unch,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.73 1/4, up 2 cents,