Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Eaton Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Eaton Corporation plc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Eaton Corporation plc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $146.6 billion, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a global power management company operating across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific through segments including Electrical, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. It provides a broad range of electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical solutions serving industrial, aerospace, and automotive markets worldwide.

Shares of the power management company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ETN stock has climbed 23.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 14.4%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 22.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.4% gain. 

Zooming in further, shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI26.5% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Eaton rose marginally on Feb. 3 after the company reported Q4 2025 results, including record adjusted EPS of $3.33 and sales of $7.1 billion. Investor sentiment was further supported by accelerating demand, with Electrical Americas orders up 16%, Aerospace orders up 11%, and strong backlog growth of 29% in the Electrical segment and 16% in Aerospace, while segment margins hit a Q4 record of 24.9%, above guidance. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ETN’s adjusted EPS to grow 10.2% year-over-year to $13.30. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton’s price target to $425 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $405.41 represents a premium of 2.1% to ETN's current levels. The Street-high price target of $495 implies a potential upside of 24.7% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.74 +0.83 +0.48%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,934.88 -6.93 -0.10%
S&P 500 Index
ETN 395.99 +18.52 +4.91%
Eaton Corp

Most Popular News

Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 1
Microsoft is Bouncing Back from Its Post-Earnings Price Crash, But Watch This Before You Buy MSFT Stock
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 2
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted With U.S. Retail Sales Data in Focus
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock 4
As Hims & Hers Gets Hit With Major Wegovy Loss, Should You Buy the Dip in Deeply Oversold HIMS Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Airbnb’s (ABNB) Upcoming Earnings Present a ‘Binary’ Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot