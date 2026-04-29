Soybeans Pushing Higher on Wednesday

Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are posting 3 to 8 cent gains in the front months on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 8 1/4 cents at $11.23 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.70 to $6.40 across the front months, with Soy Oil futures up 123 to 135 points

Crush margins remain firm and are at new all time highs, at 3.67 ¾ using the CBoT formula. D4 RIN values are over $1.90/gallon, the highest since late 2022.

Planting progress should continue over the next week with much of the area from the Dakotas through KS stretching over to much of IL looking with very scattered totals in NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.80 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.23 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.96 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.70 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,