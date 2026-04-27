Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Austin, Texas-based Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems. Valued at a market cap of $1.4 trillion , the company remains a key driver of automotive innovation, aggressively investing in generative AI and its Full Self-Driving software to transition toward a future centered on autonomous transport and sustainable energy.

This automobile giant has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of Tesla have rallied 32.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 30.6% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 15.8%, compared to SPX’s 4.7% rise.

Narrowing the focus, TSLA has trailed the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF ( DRIV ), which soared 75.1% over the past 52 weeks and 22.9% on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 22, TSLA delivered stronger-than-expected Q1 results, yet its shares plunged 3.6% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased 15.8% year-over-year to $22.4 billion, topping analyst expectations by 2.1%, while its adjusted EPS of $0.41 surpassed consensus estimates of $0.36. Rising vehicle deliveries , especially in Europe and Asia, and notable improvements in gross and operating margins aided its performance. However, Elon Musk indicated that Tesla now plans to spend $25 billion this year , up $5 billion from prior guidance, to accelerate its push into AI and robotics. This elevated investment, focused on scaling initiatives such as Cybercabs and the Optimus humanoid robot, is expected to weigh on cash flows, with the company anticipating negative free cash flow for the remainder of 2026.

Additionally, Musk struck a cautious tone on the robotaxi opportunity, noting that unsupervised self-driving technology still requires significant architectural advancements before it can be deployed at scale. These factors weighed on investor sentiment.

Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Hold ,” which is based on 15 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” 17 “Hold,” and eight "Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is slightly less bearish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a "Strong Sell” rating.

On Apr. 27, Glenn Thum from Phillip Securities maintained a “ Sell ” rating on Tesla, with a price target of $220.

The mean price target of $405.08 indicates a 7% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $600 suggests a 58.4% potential upside from the current levels.