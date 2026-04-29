Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Coca-Cola Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Coca-Cola Co cold cola by- Fotoatelie via iStock
Coca-Cola Co cold cola by- Fotoatelie via iStock

With a market cap of $337.2 billion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a global beverage company that manufactures and sells a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks, including soft drinks, water, juice, tea, coffee, and sports beverages across the United States and internationally. It distributes its products through an extensive network of bottling partners, distributors, and retailers.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KO stock has increased 8.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 28.3%. However, shares of the company are up 12.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 4.2% rise.

Narrowing the focus, KO stock has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP1.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Coca-Cola rose 3.9% on Apr. 28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue of $12.47 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.86. The company also raised its full-year earnings growth forecast to 8% - 9%. Additionally, solid 3% volume growth outpacing 2% pricing and resilient consumer demand, especially for zero-sugar and premium beverages, reinforced investor optimism.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Coca-Cola’s adjusted EPS to grow 7.7% year-over-year to $3.23. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Apr 29, Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company to $90 from $87 and maintained a “Buy” rating

The mean price target of $84.48 represents a 7.4% premium to KO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests a 14.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KO 78.99 +0.64 +0.82%
Coca-Cola Company
$SPX 7,120.18 -18.62 -0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 83.11 +0.03 +0.04%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.