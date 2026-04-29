Coca-Cola Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $337.2 billion , The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is a global beverage company that manufactures and sells a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks, including soft drinks, water, juice, tea, coffee, and sports beverages across the United States and internationally. It distributes its products through an extensive network of bottling partners, distributors, and retailers.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KO stock has increased 8.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 28.3% . However, shares of the company are up 12.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 4.2% rise.

Narrowing the focus, KO stock has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 1.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose 3.9% on Apr. 28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue of $12.47 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.86. The company also raised its full-year earnings growth forecast to 8% - 9%. Additionally, solid 3% volume growth outpacing 2% pricing and resilient consumer demand, especially for zero-sugar and premium beverages, reinforced investor optimism.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Coca-Cola’s adjusted EPS to grow 7.7% year-over-year to $3.23. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

On Apr 29, Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company to $90 from $87 and maintained a “Buy” rating

The mean price target of $84.48 represents a 7.4% premium to KO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests a 14.4% potential upside.