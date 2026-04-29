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Soybeans Back to Higher Trade to Start Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 5 cent gains so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with front months down 1 to 4 ¼ cents in the front months and fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher in the deferreds. Preliminary open interest was down 38,061 contracts in May and up 15,424 contracts across the rest. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 1/4 cents at $11.15. Soymeal futures were down $0.40 to $1.50 across the front months, with Soy Oil futures up 50 to 112 points in the front months. 

Crush margins remain firm and are at new all time highs, at 3.67 ¾ using the CBoT formula. D4 RIN values are over $1.90/gallon, the highest since late 2022.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 23% planted by April 26, well above the 12% average pace for this time of year. Of the major 18 states reported notable fast pace planting was shown in IL (+18% vs. average), IN (+27%), MN (+9%), NE (+11%), and OH (+12%). Slower than average pace was reported in just IA (-2% vs. average), MI (-2%), and WI (-1%). National level emergence was at 8%, vs. 1% on average.

Planting progress should continue over the next week with much of the area from the Dakotas through KS stretching over to much of IL looking with very scattered totals in NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total for April at 15.87 MMT, a 0.52 MMT reduction from their previous number. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.73, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.15 1/1, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.89 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.67, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.05 3/4, up 1 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSK26 1180-2 +7-2 +0.62%
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ZSN26 1196-4 +7-2 +0.61%
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