SpaceX's First Full Week, FOMC and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face a complex week as SpaceX ( SPCX ) begins its first full trading week following Friday's historic IPO, creating ongoing capital flow dynamics and liquidity pressures that could amplify volatility across broader equity markets.

The Federal Reserve's June meeting Wednesday at 2:00pm represents a critical policy decision point where policymakers must navigate between supporting economic growth and containing persistent inflation amid significant market volatility from the tech sector rotation.

Chair Powell's 2:30pm press conference will be scrutinized for insights into how the Fed is assessing rapid technology sector repricing, the SpaceX IPO's market impact, and whether economic fundamentals justify the recent equity volatility.

Wednesday's May retail sales at 8:30am will provide crucial consumer spending data before the Fed decision, offering context about household resilience amid market turbulence and geopolitical uncertainties.

The week's abbreviated trading schedule due to Juneteenth Friday holiday creates compressed timeframes for absorbing the Fed decision, processing retail sales data, and adjusting positioning around SpaceX's ongoing public company transition.

The convergence of unprecedented IPO capital flows, major Fed policy decision, critical economic data, and holiday-shortened week creates one of the year's most volatile and consequential trading weeks.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

SpaceX Trading Volatility and Market Mechanics

SpaceX's first full week of public trading creates extraordinary dynamics as institutional investors adjust positioning around the historic IPO, with capital reallocation potentially amplifying broader market volatility already elevated from the tech sector rotation. The IPO pricing and Friday opening set the stage for a volatile public company debut, with ongoing price discovery throughout the week as different investor cohorts establish positions and initial oversubscribed allocations trade in secondary markets. The massive capital involved in SpaceX participation continues drawing funds from other market segments, particularly technology stocks already under pressure from the sector rotation. Market liquidity could become constrained as trading volumes concentrate around SpaceX alongside broader equities, potentially creating technical volatility in less-liquid names. The stock's price action through the week will signal whether the IPO pricing captured appropriate value or if secondary market dynamics indicate either overvaluation or undervaluation creating opportunities or risks. SpaceX's business model spanning commercial launch services, Starlink satellite internet, and space tourism creates a diversified technology exposure that could attract capital from traditional AI-focused portfolios, accelerating the sector rotation. The broader implications of SpaceX trading extend beyond the company itself to how market mechanics handle historic-scale capital flows and whether institutional repositioning creates dislocations in other sectors.

Fed Meeting: Inflation, Growth, and Market Volatility

Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting at 2:00pm represents a critical policy decision point where policymakers must assess how to respond to recent market dislocations, persistent inflation concerns, and growth questions amid the tech sector rotation. The Fed faces an unusual situation where equity market repricing from AI valuation concerns could create broader financial stability considerations that influence policy decisions. Chair Powell's 2:30pm press conference will be crucial for establishing whether the Fed views the tech sector rotation as healthy repricing of excessive valuations or concerning market dysfunction requiring policy response. The Fed's updated economic projections will be critical for understanding how policymakers are balancing employment concerns against persistent energy-driven inflation amid ongoing Strait of Hormuz closure. The dot plot projections will reveal whether officials maintain 2026 rate cut expectations or if recent market volatility and inflation persistence argue for more restrictive policy. Powell's commentary about the Fed's financial stability mandate and whether equity repricing represents systemic risk will be important for market expectations. The timing of the Fed decision amid SpaceX trading chaos and broader tech volatility creates extraordinary complexity where monetary policy signals could either stabilize or destabilize already-turbulent markets depending on Powell's tone and guidance.

May Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Reality Check

Wednesday's May retail sales data at 8:30am will provide critical assessment of consumer spending resilience amid market turmoil, sector rotation volatility, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties from the Iran conflict. Both headline and core retail sales will be analyzed for evidence of consumer spending maintaining momentum or showing signs of pullback in response to market stress and wealth destruction from tech stock declines. The May timing captures consumer behavior during the tech sector rotation and SpaceX IPO excitement, potentially revealing whether households are maintaining discretionary spending or retrenching. Automotive, electronics, and discretionary categories will be particularly important for assessing whether consumers are trading down or maintaining purchasing power. The retail sales data combined with the Fed decision creates dual influence on markets—weak consumer spending would validate growth concerns and potentially support rate cut arguments despite inflation, while strong sales could complicate Fed accommodation assumptions. The data will be released just hours before the Fed announcement, creating potential for conflicting narratives where strong consumer data meets hawkish Fed guidance, or weak spending alongside dovish policy signals. The retail assessment takes on heightened importance as markets attempt to determine whether the economy can withstand the market turmoil from tech sector repricing or if broader economic deterioration is underway.

Tech Sector Volatility and Continued Capital Flows

The tech sector rotation that began last week continues with ongoing intensity as investors reassess AI valuations and capital expenditure sustainability amid questions about return on investment. The sector remains vulnerable to both continued rotation pressure and potential stabilization attempts if Fed policy supports growth or if mega-cap technology companies deliver results validating continued investment. SpaceX IPO capital flows could continue pressuring traditional technology stocks as rebalancing portfolios raise capital for IPO participation. The semiconductor sector faces particular vulnerability given exposure to both AI infrastructure questions and broader tech repricing concerns. Broadcom, Nvidia, and other chip leaders remain under scrutiny despite their role in enabling AI infrastructure. The upcoming week will test whether the sector rotation represents capitulation point creating buying opportunities or just the beginning of more substantial repricing. Major technology earnings in coming weeks will be critical for determining whether companies can justify valuations despite current market skepticism. The volatility creates challenges for investors determining whether declines represent temporary pullback or structural shift away from technology leadership that defined 2024-2025 markets.

Manufacturing and Labor Market Signals

Thursday's Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index at 8:30am and initial jobless claims at 8:30am will provide economic context for interpreting the Fed's decision and market's recent volatility. The manufacturing data will offer insights into industrial sector conditions, new orders, and employment trends that could validate or contradict growth concerns driving the tech sector rotation. Strong manufacturing could suggest underlying economic resilience weathering market turmoil, while weakness would reinforce recession concerns. Initial jobless claims continue weekly labor market tracking, with persistent strength suggesting labor market resilience or rising claims indicating employment deterioration that would justify growth-supporting policy. The Thursday data arrives after the Fed decision and retail sales, potentially providing confirmation or contradiction of the economic narrative established earlier in the week. The manufacturing survey could help determine whether the tech sector repricing is justified by fundamental economic deterioration or represents excessive market pessimism. The combination of manufacturing activity and labor market signals will establish baseline expectations for economic momentum heading into the second half of 2026 following this extraordinary week of market dislocations, major Fed policy decisions, and historic capital flows.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.