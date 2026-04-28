Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Ford Motor Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Ford Motor Company (F), headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Valued at $49.4 billion by market cap, the company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance.

Shares of this auto giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. F has gained 24.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.8%. In 2026, F stock is down 4.8%, compared to the SPX’s 4.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, F’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 46.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 7.1% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, F shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $45.9 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $44.3 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.13 missed analyst expectations by 32.9%.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect F’s EPS to grow 36.7% to $1.49 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering F stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, 15 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 21, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Dan Levy maintained a “Hold” rating on F with a price target of $13, implying a potential upside of 4.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $13.49 represents an 8% premium to F’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $17 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 36.1%.