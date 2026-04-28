Kenvue Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kenvue Inc phone and webpage- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Summit, New Jersey-based Kenvue Inc. ( KVUE ) operates as a consumer health company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $33.6 billion and operates through Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health segments.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. KVUE stock has declined 23.8% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 1.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 29.8% over the past year and risen 4.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, KVUE has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 1.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 6% increase this year.

On Feb. 18, KVUE stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $3.8 billion and topped the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.27, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect KVUE’s EPS to increase 1.9% year over year to $1.10 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold .” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating and 12 seven “Hold” ratings.

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Feb. 19, Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained a “Neutral” rating on Kenvue and raised its price target to $20 from $18.

KVUE’s mean price target of $19.09 indicates a premium of 8.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $22 suggests a robust 25.5% upside potential from current price levels.