What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for AppLovin Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $151.2 billion , AppLovin Corporation ( APP ) is a Palo Alto, California-based company that provides end-to-end artificial intelligence-powered advertising solutions for businesses.

This advertising company has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of APP have surged 66.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 30.6% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 31.7%, compared to SPX’s 4.7% rise.

Zooming in further, APP has notably outpaced the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF ( XSW ), which declined 7.5% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged XSW's 19.4% YTD rise.

On Apr. 15, shares of AppLovin rose 7.2% , supported by a broader rally in technology stocks that lifted markets closer to record highs, as improving sentiment around easing geopolitical tensions and continued strength in AI-driven momentum boosted investor confidence.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ,” which is based on 21 “Strong Buy,” three “Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 20 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Apr. 20, Citigroup Inc. ( C ) analyst Jason Bazinet assigned a “ Buy ” rating to AppLovin and set a price target of $710, indicating a 54.3% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $656.52 indicates a 42.6% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $860 suggests an 86.8% potential upside from the current levels.