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Soybeans Start the Week with a Double Digit Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybean milk via Shutterstock

Soybeans were up 10 to 13 1/2 cents across the 2026 contracts on Monday, with deferreds up 5 to 9 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 13 3/4 cents at $11.16 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.50 to $9.50 across the board, with Soy Oil futures up 27 to 36 points. Assumed crush margins are now exceeding the highs from 2022.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 628,826 MT (23.1 mbu) during the week ending on April 23. That was 16.9% below the week prior but 36.9% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 247,121 MT, with 92,443 MT headed to Mexico and 92,442 MT to Indonesia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 32.81 MMT (1.206 bbu) since September 1, which is now 24% below the same period last year.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 23% planted by April 26, well above the 12% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 8%, vs. 1% on average.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.77 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.16 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.65 3/4, up 10 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.03 1/4, up 10 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSK26 1176-4 -0-6 -0.06%
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ZSN26 1191-4 -0-4 -0.04%
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