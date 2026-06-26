Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Steel Dynamics’ Report

Valued at $36.3 billion by market cap, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States. The Indiana-based company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated, and structural steel, serving end markets such as construction, automotive, manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

The leading domestic steel producer and metals recycler is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 shortly. Ahead of the event, analysts expect STLD to report a profit of $3.62 per share on a diluted basis, up 80.1% from $2.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the cuurent year, analysts expect STLD to report EPS of $16.78, up 110% from $7.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.7% year over year to $19.25 in fiscal 2027.

Steel Dynamics has been a standout performer over the past 52 weeks, with its stock soaring 95.4%, comfortably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 19.4% returns over the same time frame.

On June 18, Steel Dynamics shares dropped more than 6% after the company issued disappointing second-quarter earnings guidance. It forecast Q2 EPS of $3.51 to $3.55, well below analysts' consensus estimate of $4.16, raising concerns about weaker-than-expected profitability.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STLD stock is bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” STLD’s average analyst price target is $274.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.5% from the current price levels.