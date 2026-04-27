Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Lennar's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Lennar Corp_ phone and webpage by- Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Lennar Corp_ phone and webpage by- Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.2 billion, Lennar Corporation (LEN) primarily constructs and sells single-family homes while also purchasing, developing, and selling residential land. It operates through several segments, including Homebuilding (East, Central, South Central, and West), Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. 

The Miami, Florida-based company is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LEN to report an adjusted EPS of $1.24, down 34.7% from $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. It has missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the homebuilder to report an adjusted EPS of $5.91, a decline of 26.7% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is anticipated to grow 29.4% year-over-year to $7.65 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Lennar have dropped 13.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY19.6% increase over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Lennar rose 2.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Mar. 12 as investors were encouraged by signs of margin recovery, with gross margin at 15.2% and guidance indicating it as the low point, improving to 15.5% - 16% in Q2. The company also posted solid Q1 operational metrics, including $229 million net income, $0.93 EPS, 18,515 homes sold, and a 2.5x inventory turn, alongside cost reductions like a 2.5% decline in construction costs and faster cycle times (down to 122 days). 

Additionally, confidence was boosted by its full-year delivery target of 85,000 homes, strong liquidity with $2.1 billion in cash, and management’s optimistic outlook on cost discipline and technology-driven efficiency.

Nevertheless, analysts' consensus view on LEN stock is bearish, with an overall "Moderate Sell" rating. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, one recommends "Strong Buy," 11 suggest "Hold," one has a "Moderate Sell," and seven indicate “Strong Sell.” As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $91.57.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEN 93.29 -0.76 -0.81%
Lennar Corp
XLY 117.66 -1.03 -0.87%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,153.11 -11.97 -0.17%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Unusual Put Activity Is Flagging a Smart Trade Setup in This New Quantum Computing Stock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 2
Dan Ives: Tesla Is ‘Morphing into a Physical AI Stalwart’ So Don’t Sweat the CapEx and Just Buy TSLA Stock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 3
Intel Earnings Confirm CPU Demand Is Outpacing Supply, But Does the Company Really Have an Edge?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Stock Is at Record Highs—and Why It’s Still Not Too Late to Buy
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
As Investors Panic Over a Last Oracle Contract, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Super Micro Computer Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.