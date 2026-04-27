Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Lennar's Report

With a market cap of $23.2 billion , Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) primarily constructs and sells single-family homes while also purchasing, developing, and selling residential land. It operates through several segments, including Homebuilding (East, Central, South Central, and West), Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

The Miami, Florida-based company is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LEN to report an adjusted EPS of $1.24 , down 34.7% from $1.90 in the year-ago quarter . It has missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the homebuilder to report an adjusted EPS of $5.91, a decline of 26.7% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025 . However, EPS is anticipated to grow 29.4% year-over-year to $7.65 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Lennar have dropped 13.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 19.6% increase over the period.

Shares of Lennar rose 2.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Mar. 12 as investors were encouraged by signs of margin recovery, with gross margin at 15.2% and guidance indicating it as the low point, improving to 15.5% - 16% in Q2. The company also posted solid Q1 operational metrics, including $229 million net income, $0.93 EPS, 18,515 homes sold, and a 2.5x inventory turn, alongside cost reductions like a 2.5% decline in construction costs and faster cycle times (down to 122 days).

Additionally, confidence was boosted by its full-year delivery target of 85,000 homes , strong liquidity with $2.1 billion in cash, and management’s optimistic outlook on cost discipline and technology-driven efficiency.