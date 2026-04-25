Dollar General Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $26.9 billion, Dollar General Corporation (DG) is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States, focused on delivering everyday essentials at low prices to value-conscious consumers, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the company operates over 19,000 stores across the U.S., making it a critical player in the small-box discount retail segment.

The discount chain giant is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2027 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $1.90, up 6.7% from $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in all of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts predict the discount retailer’s EPS will grow 6.4% to $7.29 from $6.85 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is likely to increase 9.6% annually to $7.99 in FY2028.

Shares of Dollar General have climbed 28.7% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.6% gain but outpacing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 2.7% rise over the same period.

On Mar. 24, shares of Dollar General dropped about 5% after the company announced a CEO transition, with Jerry W. “JJ” Fleeman Jr. set to succeed Todd Vasos in January 2027. Despite recent improvements in same-store sales, the lengthy transition timeline and a softer start to the current quarter raised uncertainty about the company’s near-term direction, weighing on investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on DG stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," 14 advise "Hold," and one gives “Strong Sell.” The stock’s mean price target of $144.80 implies an upswing potential of 20% from the prevailing price levels.