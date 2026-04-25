Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Copart’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Copart, Inc_ app-by Premio Stock via Shutterstock
Copart, Inc_ app-by Premio Stock via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a global leader in online vehicle auctions and remarketing services, specializing in the resale of salvage and used vehicles. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company connects sellers, primarily insurance companies, with a vast network of buyers through its proprietary digital auction platform.

It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future. Before this event, analysts expect this online car auction company to report a profit of $0.42 per share, flat from the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Copart to report a profit of $1.58 per share, representing a marginal decrease from $1.59 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to grow 8.2% year over year to $1.71 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

Copart has dipped 46.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.6% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI33.7% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Copart declined 3% amid a broader market sell-off driven by rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, as concerns about the Middle East conflict, potential inflationary pressures, and slower global growth weighed on investor sentiment. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Copart’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 12 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," five suggest "Hold,” and two “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for CPRT is $47.22, indicating a 42.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPRT 33.07 -0.81 -2.39%
Copart Inc
XLI 172.47 -1.60 -0.92%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,165.08 +56.68 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Plunges on Lost Oracle Contract, but Supply Chain Excesses Could Be the Bigger Problem for SMCI
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 2
Capital Group Is Doubling Down on MicroStrategy. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here Too?
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Just Set New All-Time Highs. Again. Should You Chase MU Here?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Stock Is Trading at New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Walmart Stock in a Bubble? 1 Weird Signal Answers a Contrarian ‘No.’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.