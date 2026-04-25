What to Expect From Copart’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a global leader in online vehicle auctions and remarketing services, specializing in the resale of salvage and used vehicles. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company connects sellers, primarily insurance companies, with a vast network of buyers through its proprietary digital auction platform.

It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future. Before this event, analysts expect this online car auction company to report a profit of $0.42 per share, flat from the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Copart to report a profit of $1.58 per share, representing a marginal decrease from $1.59 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to grow 8.2% year over year to $1.71 in fiscal 2027.

Copart has dipped 46.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.6% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 33.7% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of Copart declined 3% amid a broader market sell-off driven by rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, as concerns about the Middle East conflict, potential inflationary pressures, and slower global growth weighed on investor sentiment.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Copart’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 12 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," five suggest "Hold,” and two “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for CPRT is $47.22, indicating a 42.8% potential upside from the current levels.