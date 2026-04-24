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Wheat Sees Profit Taking on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

The wheat complex was lower across the winter wheat contracts on Friday, with Spring wheat holding up. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 3 ½ cents lower on the day, with May up 17 cents this week. KC HRW futures were down 5 ¼ to 10 cents on the session, though May still held up 22 ¼ cents for the week. MPLS spring wheat was 1 ½ to 4 ½ cents higher on Friday, with the weekly gain at 22 ¾ cents. Forecasts from NOAA’s 7 day QPF shifted some precip to parts of western KS and parts of OK/TX.

Managed money in CBT wheat futures and options added 3,451 contracts back to their net short position in the week of 4/21, taking it to 10,717 contracts. In KC wheat, they added 11,085 contracts to their net long position at 28,009 as of Tuesday.

Weekly Export Sales from Thursday has total export commitments at 24.67 MMT, which is 15% above the same time last year. That is 101% of the USDA export projection and near the 102% 5-year average.

IKAR estimates the Russian wheat crop at 90 MMT, a 1 MMT drop from their previous number. The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 83% Good/Excellent according to FranceArgiMer, a drop or 1 percentage point from the previous week. Saudi Arabia also issued a tender to buy 710,000 MT of wheat, with a deadline set for Friday.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.08 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.16 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.59, down 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.69 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.76, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.93 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 669-6s -9-4 -1.40%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 659-0s -7-6 -1.16%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.7600s +0.0150 +0.22%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 608-2s -2-4 -0.41%
Wheat
ZWN26 616-6s -3-4 -0.56%
Wheat

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