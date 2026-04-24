AMD Stock Just Hit Yet Another All-Time High. It Can Thank Intel for Making the CPU Relevant Again.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock surged more than 12% on Friday, April 24, establishing yet another all-time high at $347.47 in a move that underscores the semiconductor industry’s extraordinary momentum this year.

The catalyst was not any company-specific announcement from AMD itself but rather Intel’s (INTC) blowout first-quarter earnings, which reported revenue of $13.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, both substantially exceeding Wall Street expectations. Intel’s results illuminated the resurgent importance of central processing units in the AI era, sending a powerful signal that CPU demand is experiencing a structural acceleration that directly benefits AMD as a leading x86 processor manufacturer.

D.A. Davidson responded by upgrading AMD from “Neutral” to “Buy” and dramatically raising its price target from $220 to $375, citing a structural increase in CPU demand and much improved visibility into AMD’s role in the massive data center buildout. Analyst Gil Luria argued that the CPU is reinserting itself as an indispensable foundation of the AI era, noting that agentic AI workloads are shifting compute requirements beyond GPUs. He characterized Intel’s results as a precursor for a significant step-up in AMD’s CPU franchise.

The broader thesis rests on the emergence of agentic AI, where autonomous software agents operate on behalf of users. Intel’s CEO noted that the GPU-to-CPU ratio is shifting from approximately 8-to-1 for pretraining workloads toward near parity for agentic applications, representing a massive expansion of the addressable market for CPU manufacturers. AMD’s server CPU market share reached a record 41.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and with the upcoming Venice (Zen 6) server CPU and the anticipated Helios rack-scale platform expected to debut in late 2026, the company is positioned to capture an even larger share of this expanding opportunity.

The semiconductor industry as a whole has been on an historic run, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index ($SOX) recording an unprecedented 17-day winning streak and gaining more than 42% during that stretch. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has advanced nearly 40% year-to-date, vastly outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) roughly 4% gain.

AMD’s fundamental trajectory heading into its May 5 earnings report appears robust, with analysts projecting roughly 76% earnings-per-share growth for fiscal 2026 and another 59% expansion in 2027. Goldman Sachs has reportedly raised its 2027 revenue projection for AMD from $45.9 billion to $68.7 billion, citing deployment scale from OpenAI, Meta (META) and Oracle (ORCL). The upcoming MI450 GPU lineup and Helios rack-scale platform represent critical validation milestones, with Meta and OpenAI expected to begin substantial hardware rollouts in the second half of 2026.

However, the rally’s magnitude warrants caution. Technical analysts note that the SOX index now sits more than 40% above its 200-day moving average, the widest gap since June 2000.

The investment case ultimately hinges on whether AMD can convert its AI partnerships, product pipeline, and deepening hyperscaler relationships into sustained revenue acceleration and margin expansion that justifies its approximately 52 times forward earnings multiple. The May 5 earnings report will serve as the next critical inflection point, with management commentary on MI450 deployment schedules and data center demand trajectory likely to determine whether the stock can sustain its remarkable ascent or faces a meaningful consolidation.

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