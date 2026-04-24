Intel Stock Proves That AI Is Bigger Than the Internet as INTC Shares Surge 25% to Pass Dot-Com Highs

Intel (INTC) shares surged as much as 25% on Friday, April 24, pushing the stock above its dot-com high above $75 that had stood since August 2000.

The post-earnings gap takes the 2026 gain north of 120% and the trailing 12-month return to approximately 277%.

The catalyst was a blowout first-quarter 2026 earnings report that crushed consensus across every major metric. Revenue came in at $13.6 billion, beating the $12.4 billion consensus by roughly 9% and growing 7% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.29 obliterated the Street's $0.01 estimate, representing one of the most dramatic bottom-line beats in recent semiconductor history. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 41%, some 650 basis points above guidance, driven by favorable product mix, pricing power, and improving manufacturing yields.

The Data Center and AI segment was the standout, generating $5.05 billion in revenue, a 22% year-over-year increase that far exceeded the $4.41 billion analysts had anticipated. This acceleration from 9% growth in the prior quarter validates the emerging thesis that CPUs are reclaiming strategic importance in AI infrastructure as workloads shift from model training toward inference and agentic computing. CEO Lip-Bu Tan framed this transition as a structural tailwind, noting that while GPU to CPU ratios in training environments run 8-to-1, agentic workloads could push that ratio toward parity or even invert it in Intel's favor.

Forward guidance amplified the bullish narrative. Intel projected second-quarter revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, with the $14.3 billion midpoint substantially above the $13 billion consensus. Non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.20 more than doubled the $0.09 estimate. CFO David Zinsner noted that first-quarter revenue could have been meaningfully higher had supply kept pace with demand, and that the company is laser-focused on expanding manufacturing output throughout 2026.

Strategic partnerships announced alongside the results bolstered investor confidence in Intel's relevance within the AI ecosystem. Intel secured a multiyear collaboration with Google (GOOGL) for custom ASIC co-development, and its Xeon 6 processor was selected as the host CPU for Nvidia’s (NVDA) DGX Rubin NVL8 systems.

Perhaps most symbolically significant, Intel joined the Terafab consortium alongside Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, with Tesla confirming plans to use Intel’s next-generation 14A manufacturing process. These collaborations signal that hyperscalers and major technology companies view Intel as a viable long-term partner rather than a fading incumbent.

The turnaround under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, now celebrating his one-year anniversary, has been remarkable. Tan has pursued aggressive workforce discipline, brought in new leadership including a Samsung veteran for foundry operations, and restored the balance sheet through strategic transactions including the U.S. government’s $8.9 billion investment in August 2025 and the recent $14 billion buyback of a 49% stake in Intel’s Irish fabrication facility from Apollo Global Management.

Despite the euphoria, material risks remain and the bear case has not disappeared. Intel reported a GAAP net loss of $3.73 billion in the quarter, weighed down by a $4.07 billion restructuring charge tied primarily to Mobileye goodwill impairment. Capital expenditure of nearly $5 billion produced deeply negative free cash flow of approximately negative $2 billion. The foundry division, while showing sequential improvement, still posted a $2.4 billion operating loss, and external foundry revenue remains minimal at $174 million. Manufacturing execution on the critical 18A and 14A nodes remains a risk, with meaningful third-party foundry volume unlikely before late 2026 or 2027.

The broader semiconductor sector context adds both support and caution to the Intel story. The PHLX Semiconductor Index ($SOX) has posted a record 17-day winning streak with a 41% gain, the largest such move into a new high in the index’s history. Technical indicators are flashing extreme overbought conditions, with the SOX sitting more than 40% above its 200-day moving average, the widest gap since June 2000. Some market strategists are drawing explicit parallels to dot-com-era parabolic price action, warning that such moves historically resolve with sharp reversals.

Intel’s resurgence represents a profound shift in the AI investment narrative, demonstrating that the economic value of artificial intelligence extends well beyond GPU manufacturers to encompass the entire computing stack. The fact that Intel’s stock has surpassed a peak set during what was considered the largest technology bubble in modern history suggests that investors believe AI’s economic impact will ultimately exceed that of the internet itself.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.