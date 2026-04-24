What You Need To Know Ahead of AutoZone's Earnings Release

Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ) operates as a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $59.3 billion and offers a product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, light-duty trucks, and more. AZO is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon on May 26 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $36.09 on a diluted basis, up 2.1% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $148.93, up 2.8% from $144.87 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.6% year over year (YoY) to $175.12 in fiscal 2027.

AZO stock has declined 2.4% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 29.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 21.9% return during the same time frame.

On Mar. 3, AZO stock declined 6.3% follwoing the release of its Q2 2026 earnings.d The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.3 billion, falling short of the Street’s forecast. However, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $27.63, which came in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.