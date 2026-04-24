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What You Need To Know Ahead of AutoZone's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Autozone Inc_ logo and chart by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Autozone Inc_ logo and chart by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) operates as a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $59.3 billion and offers a product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, light-duty trucks, and more. AZO is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon on May 26, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $36.09 on a diluted basis, up 2.1% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $148.93, up 2.8% from $144.87 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17.6% year over year (YoY) to $175.12 in fiscal 2027.

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AZO stock has declined 2.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.9% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY21.9% return during the same time frame.

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On Mar. 3, AZO stock declined 6.3% follwoing the release of its Q2 2026 earnings.d The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.3 billion, falling short of the Street’s forecast. However, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $27.63which came in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.

Analysts are highly bullish on AZO, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 21 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” for the stock. AZO’s average analyst price target is $4,283.08, indicating an upside of 20.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.19 +0.45 +0.38%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
AZO 3,561.82 -35.38 -0.98%
Autozone
$SPX 7,126.95 +18.55 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
TPR 147.29 +0.84 +0.57%
Tapestry Inc

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